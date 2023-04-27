close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chola Fin raises Rs 1,000 crore through maiden public bond offering

The offering was oversubscribed 5.17 times the base issue (Rs 500 crore) on the final day of the issue

Abhijit Lele
Cholamandalam Investment

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL) has raised Rs 1,000 crore through its maiden public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The offering was oversubscribed 5.17 times the base issue (Rs 500 crore) on the final day of the issue. It had a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore. The coupon on bonds varies between 8.25-8.40 per cent depending on maturity date (between 22 months to 60 months).

Also Read

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance posts 7% dip in Q2 net profit

Hinduja Housing Finance to raise Rs 800 cr via capital bond, debentures

Vi to issue debentures worth Rs 1,600 cr to ATC after condition waiver

Cholamandalam Investment, Aptus deny talks for merger after media reports

Chola Fin, IDFC: 5 NBFC stocks to invest for short-to-medium term gain

Need for business insurance leads to 'Policybazaar of Business' programme

Airtel's 5G service reaches 3,000 cities, Jio 5G in 3089 urban areas

Razorpay joins hands with ONDC to offer payment reconciliation service

Google took action against 3,500 personal loan apps in 2022 in India

Long-range Airbus jets will put India within reach, says Wizz Air

Cholaman.Inv.&Fn

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Cholamandalam Cholamandalam Investment & Finance NCDs

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 11:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Co-living operator Settl. to double its bed strength to 5,000 by FY24-end

Representative Image
2 min read

Chola Fin raises Rs 1,000 crore through maiden public bond offering

Cholamandalam Investment
1 min read

Need for business insurance leads to 'Policybazaar of Business' programme

policybazaar
2 min read

Wipro Q4 profit declines 0.41% to Rs 3,074.5 cr, revenue rises 14.4%

wipro consumer care
3 min read

ACC Q4 results: Profit falls 40% due to high energy costs, revenue up 8.1%

Cement industry, cement
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Received 'significant part' of Q4 dues from Vodafone Idea: Indus Towers

Vodafone Idea
2 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon