Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Coal India hikes mine fatality ex gratia to ₹25 lakh, adds salary plan

Coal India hikes mine fatality ex gratia to ₹25 lakh, adds salary plan

Coal India raised ex gratia for mine fatalities to Rs 25 lakh and launched a salary package with Rs 1 crore accident cover for regular staff and Rs 40 lakh for contract workers

Coal India

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the ex gratia amount for workers who die in mine accidents has been raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. | Photo: CIL website

Saket Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday announced a series of welfare measures for Coal India Ltd (CIL) employees, including a sharp hike in ex gratia payments for mine accident fatalities and the launch of a corporate salary package with enhanced insurance cover.
 
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the ex gratia amount for workers who die in mine accidents has been raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The revised benefit applies to both regular employees and contract workers, with payments to be made directly to the families of the deceased.
 
The company has also rolled out a Corporate Salary Package (CSP) in partnership with 11 banks, offering Rs 1 crore personal accident insurance cover for regular employees and Rs 40 lakh for contract workers. The scheme has already enrolled 2.15 lakh regular and 44,000 contract workers. Employees will not be required to pay any premium.
 
 
The minister also unveiled a new uniform for CIL’s workforce, aimed at standardising identity across employees in underground and open-cast mines as well as administrative offices.
 
CIL, India’s largest coal miner, employs over 2.5 lakh workers across the country.

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate

Sahara Group disposed of assets in 'secret' cash deals, says ED

Nayara Energy, Nayara

Nayara boosts refined products supply to HPCL amid restricted exportspremium

pharma, medicine, drugs

Dr Reddy's launches 'Tegoprazan' in India for acid peptic diseases

Jindal steel angul plant

Thyssenkrupp receives non-binding bid from Jindal Steel for TKSE unit

tata tea

Tata Consumer cuts tea prices as bulk rates soften, margins to recover

Topics : G Kishan Reddy Coal India Coal mines Coal India Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusWorld Ozone Day 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon