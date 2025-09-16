Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr Reddy's launches 'Tegoprazan' in India for acid peptic diseases

Dr Reddy's launches 'Tegoprazan' in India for acid peptic diseases

Tegoprazan, a next-generation acid blocker, offers faster relief and lasting control for GERD, NERD, and gastric ulcers, addressing India's rising acid peptic disease burden

In a multinational clinical study conducted by Dr Reddy’s across India, South Africa and Russia, 99 per cent of GERD patients treated with Tegoprazan showed endoscopic healing within eight weeks. | Representative Image

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday launched a new drug, Tegoprazan (50 mg), in India, which is a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) used for managing acid-related gastrointestinal conditions, the company said in a filing.
 
It is prescribed for acid peptic diseases (APD), including erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), non-erosive GERD (NERD) and gastric ulcers. The drug acts quickly, helps maintain gastric pH for longer periods, and is expected to provide significant benefits in treating these disorders.
 
Growing need in India
 
Acid peptic diseases are highly prevalent in India, affecting nearly 38 per cent of the population. The introduction of Tegoprazan is aimed at filling a gap in treatment options and improving patient outcomes.
 
 
In a multinational clinical study conducted by Dr Reddy’s across India, South Africa and Russia, 99 per cent of GERD patients treated with Tegoprazan showed endoscopic healing within eight weeks.

Global approvals and trials
 
Tegoprazan has already been approved in 21 countries, including South Korea and China. It is under review in several more markets and has successfully completed Phase-III trials in the United States.
 
M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said, "We are happy to launch Tegoprazan (PCAB) in India, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in gastrointestinal diseases treatment – a key focus area for us. Dr Reddy’s has built a strong and trusted presence in the space, backed by a diverse portfolio of well-established brands such as Omez, Razo, and Vono. Our partnership with HK inno.N Corporation for Tegoprazan brings together complementary strengths to enhance patient access to an innovative molecule that addresses critical gaps in acid peptic disease management and improves outcomes."
 
Dal-Won Kwak, Chief Executive Officer, HK inno.N Corporation, added, “Through our partnership with Dr Reddy’s, we are honoured to introduce Tegoprazan in the Indian market, recognised as one of the world’s most significant pharmaceutical markets. Just as the product launches under the brand name PCAB, we hope that Tegoprazan will establish itself as a leading innovative therapy within the potassium-competitive acid blockers class in India. We are confident that Tegoprazan will provide a valuable new treatment option for patients in India and contribute meaningfully to the improvement of gastrointestinal care.”

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

