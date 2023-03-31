close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Coal India surpasses annual output target for first time in 17 years

Coal India last achieved its annual production target in 2006, when it produced 343.4 million tonnes against a plan to produce 343 million tonnes

Reuters SINGAPORE
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sudarshan Varadhan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd said on Friday it had breached its annual production target of 700 million tonnes, the first time it had surpassed its goal since the fiscal year that ended in March 2006.

The world's largest coal mining company will likely end the fiscal year ending on Friday with an output of 703.4 million tonnes, it said, 13% higher than the 622.6 million tonnes it produced the previous fiscal year.

"The volume increase of a whopping 81 million tonnes in a single year, by fiscal year 2023 end, would be a historic high since the company's inception," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Coal India last achieved its annual production target in 2006, when it produced 343.4 million tonnes against a plan to produce 343 million tonnes.

The miner, which accounts for 80% of India's annual coal output, is targeting production of 780 million tonnes in the upcoming fiscal year, in a bid to fire its power utilities, which are expected to burn about 8% more coal in the year.

Also Read

India's Nov thermal coal imports at 10 month-low as local output soars

India Nov thermal coal imports at 9-month low as local output soars

Govt expects utilities' annual coal demand to surge 8% to 821 mn tonnes

India's thermal coal imports up nearly 15% in 2022, says Coalmint

Brent oil lower amid stronger dollar, caution ahead of Fed minutes

Urbanrise purchases 9.24 acre land parcel from Mahindra Life Spaces

IFFCO-Tokio crosses Rs 10,000 crore gross written premium in FY23

AMNS Luxembourg signs $5 bn loan deal with Japanese banks for Indian ops

IPL 2023: The big battle off the field between Viacom18 and Disney-Star

Snacks start-up Kikibix raises $300,000 from founders of nine unicorns, VCs

India's coal-fired power output has increased much faster than any other country in the Asia Pacific since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the challenges the world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter faces in weaning its economy off carbon.

The government has previously cited lower per capita emissions compared with richer nations and surging renewable energy output, when asked about rising coal use.

Coal accounts for nearly 75% of India's power generation and utilities account for more than 75% of its coal use. India is the world's second largest producer, consumer and importer of the fuel.

Coal India intends to ramp up production to 1 billion tonnes by March 2026 by increasing the capacity of its existing mines and opening new mines.

 

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Topics : Coal India Limited | coal industry

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Government receives dividend tranches from PSUs, NPCIL, UCIL, HAL

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these companies
1 min read
Premium

Shriram General Insurance bets big on EVs, join hands with several OEMS

Policy push by Centre, states making EVs lot more affordable: Manufacturers
3 min read

Coal India surpasses annual output target for first time in 17 years

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

All our innovations have a bit of India in them: Siemens Healthineers CTO

Peter Schardt, Siemens Healthineers CTO
4 min read

Urbanrise purchases 9.24 acre land parcel from Mahindra Life Spaces

Mahindra Lifespaces
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz

Reliance Industries
2 min read
Premium

HUL cuts prices, raises grammage in detergent and dishwash segments

Hindustan Unilever
3 min read
Premium

Volatility in Vedanta Resources bonds rises as group plans to reduce debt

Vedanta Resources
2 min read

Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan

Zee, ZEEL
3 min read

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon