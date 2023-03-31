AMNS Luxembourg signs $5 bn loan deal with Japanese banks for Indian ops



The agreement is with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Bank Europe N.V. The world’s second largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, announced on Friday that AMNS Luxembourg Holding SA, the parent company of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), has entered into a $5 billion loan agreement with a consortium of Japanese banks to finance the company's expansion plans in India.



In addition to the primary steelmaking capacity expansion, the project includes the development of downstream rolling and finishing facilities that will enhance AM/NS India’s ability to produce value-added steels for sectors such as defence, automotive and infrastructure. AM/NS India, a 60:40 joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corporation, has embarked on a major capex drive. The JBIC co-financing loan proceeds would be used to finance the expansion of the plant at Hazira, Gujarat, from nine million tonnes (mt) to 15 mt, a statement from ArcelorMittal said.



ArcelorMittal said in a statement on Friday that the expansion project, which started last October, upon receipt of environment clearance, would create more than 60,000 jobs. According to ArcelorMittal’s investor presentation at the time of announcing its FY22 results in February (the company follows a January-December fiscal year), the total approved investment plan for AM/NS India was about $7.4 billion. It includes $0.8 billion for ongoing debottlenecking, $1 billion for downstream and $5.6 for upstream expansion at Hazira.