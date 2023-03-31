close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AMNS Luxembourg signs $5 bn loan deal with Japanese banks for Indian ops

The loan proceeds would be used to finance the expansion of the plant at Hazira, Gujarat, from nine million tonnes (mt) to 15 mt

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Steel

Steel production (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The world’s second largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, announced on Friday that AMNS Luxembourg Holding SA, the parent company of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), has entered into a $5 billion loan agreement with a consortium of Japanese banks to finance the company's expansion plans in India.
The agreement is with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Bank Europe N.V.

AM/NS India, a 60:40 joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corporation, has embarked on a major capex drive. The JBIC co-financing loan proceeds would be used to finance the expansion of the plant at Hazira, Gujarat, from nine million tonnes (mt) to 15 mt, a statement from ArcelorMittal said.
In addition to the primary steelmaking capacity expansion, the project includes the development of downstream rolling and finishing facilities that will enhance AM/NS India’s ability to produce value-added steels for sectors such as defence, automotive and infrastructure.

According to ArcelorMittal’s investor presentation at the time of announcing its FY22 results in February (the company follows a January-December fiscal year), the total approved investment plan for AM/NS India was about $7.4 billion. It includes $0.8 billion for ongoing debottlenecking, $1 billion for downstream and $5.6 for upstream expansion at Hazira.
ArcelorMittal said in a statement on Friday that the expansion project, which started last October, upon receipt of environment clearance, would create more than 60,000 jobs.

Also Read

AM/NS India EBITDA drops 62.98% to $204 million in September quarter

AM/NS bulks up for the future, focuses on acquisitions to secure infra

Aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war dims the sheen on steel industry

Odisha bags about Rs 8.9-trillion investment intent in two days

ArcelorMittal, JSW in NMDC steel plant race; JSPL also in the fray

IPL 2023: The big battle off the field between Viacom18 and Disney-Star

Snacks start-up Kikibix raises $300,000 from founders of nine unicorns, VCs

ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 bn loan with Japanese banks

Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

Topics : ArcelorMittal | Steel producers | Japan

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Shriram General Insurance bets big on EVs, join hands with several OEMS

Policy push by Centre, states making EVs lot more affordable: Manufacturers
3 min read

Coal India surpasses annual output target for first time in 17 years

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

All our innovations have a bit of India in them: Siemens Healthineers CTO

Peter Schardt, Siemens Healthineers CTO
4 min read

Urbanrise purchases 9.24 acre land parcel from Mahindra Life Spaces

Mahindra Lifespaces
1 min read

IFFCO-Tokio crosses Rs 10,000 crore gross written premium in FY23

Foundation stone for IFFCO's nano area plant to be laid in Bengaluru today
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz

Reliance Industries
2 min read
Premium

HUL cuts prices, raises grammage in detergent and dishwash segments

Hindustan Unilever
3 min read
Premium

Volatility in Vedanta Resources bonds rises as group plans to reduce debt

Vedanta Resources
2 min read

Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan

Zee, ZEEL
3 min read

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon