Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Coca-Cola bottler Ladhani Group's SLMG Beverages eyes overseas expansion

Coca-Cola bottler Ladhani Group's SLMG Beverages eyes overseas expansion

Ladhani Group-owned company plans to double its revenue to Rs 20,000 crore by FY31

SLMG Beverages, coca cola
Premium

Photo: Company website

Akshara SrivastavaGulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coca-Cola’s largest independent bottler in India, the Ladhani Group-owned SLMG Beverages, is seeking overseas expansion as opportunities in the country are starting to “dry up”, said a top executive of the company, which targets ₹20,000 crore in revenue by financial year 2031.
 
The Lucknow-based group is foraying into new segments of wealth management and strengthening its presence in the renewable energy space, moves that will provide higher upside and returns on small-scale investments.
 
“We will start looking at overseas markets since the Indian market is starting to dry up. We want to end the coming financial year, which is a
Topics : coca cola india Wealth Management renewable energy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon