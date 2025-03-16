Coca-Cola bottler Ladhani Group's SLMG Beverages eyes overseas expansion

Coca-Cola’s largest independent bottler in India, the Ladhani Group-owned SLMG Beverages, is seeking overseas expansion as opportunities in the country are starting to “dry up”, said a top executive of the company, which targets ₹20,000 crore in revenue by financial year 2031.

The Lucknow-based group is foraying into new segments of wealth management and strengthening its presence in the renewable energy space, moves that will provide higher upside and returns on small-scale investments.

“We will start looking at overseas markets since the Indian market is starting to dry up. We want to end the coming financial year, which is a