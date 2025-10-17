Competition, store expansion may keep Eternal's margins under pressure

Growth accelerated for Zomato operator Eternal in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26). Zomato’s business to commerce (B2C) operations delivered a strong 57 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net order value (NOV) to ₹23,164 crore while consolidated revenue soared 183 per cent Y-o-Y (90 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹13,590 crore during the period, with like-for-like (LFL) growth of 65 per cent, and acceleration in the quick commerce (QC) segment, which recorded NOV growth of 137 per cent Y-o-Y (27 per cent Q-o-Q). Zomato reported operating profit of ₹239 crore and operating profit margins of 1.8 per cent,