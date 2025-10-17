Friday, October 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Competition, store expansion may keep Eternal's margins under pressure

Competition, store expansion may keep Eternal's margins under pressure

Zomato reported operating profit of Rs 239 crore and operating profit margins of 1.8 per cent, down 295 basis points Y-o-Y, due to higher operating costs on account of rapid store expansion

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)
premium

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Growth accelerated for Zomato operator Eternal in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26). Zomato’s business to commerce (B2C) operations delivered a strong 57 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net order value (NOV) to ₹23,164 crore while consolidated revenue soared 183 per cent Y-o-Y (90 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹13,590 crore during the period, with like-for-like (LFL) growth of 65 per cent, and acceleration in the quick commerce (QC) segment, which recorded NOV growth of 137 per cent Y-o-Y (27 per cent Q-o-Q). Zomato reported operating profit of ₹239 crore and operating profit margins of 1.8 per cent,
Topics : Zomato Q2 results The Compass
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon