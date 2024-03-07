Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cross connection: Starlink's India signal may take longer to connect

A satellite mega-constellation called Starlink G60 is being built in Shanghai by state owned Chinese firms

Satellite
Premium

Representative Picture

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The time for Starlink to receive government approval to begin satellite services in India is expected to get longer on account of a China factor.

The Department of Telecommun­ications (DoT) has sought details of whether an upcoming mega constellation of satellites in China is linked to the firm, officials said.
 
Starlink is the satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, the American satellite communications company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The company had applied for the licence for global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services in November 2022, and opened pre-booking channels in India in 2021.
 
Since then, the DoT

Also Read

In a first, Isro satellite to launch on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Details

India's first spy satellite made by domestic private player set for launch

Telecom Bill 2023: Here are 10 important changes that will impact you

India amends policy, allows 100% FDI in manufacture of satellite components

Google to soon enable 'Satellite SOS' on Pixels in select regions: Report

MERC partly allows Tata Power's plea for tariff hike, energy to get dearer

BoB announces special offers for female account holders on Women's Day

IIFL Finance board to consider fundraise on March 13 after RBI clampdown

Macrotech Developers raises Rs 3,300 crore capital through QIP route

After muted Q3 results, HDFC Bank stock may have bottomed out

Topics : Satellite telecom services SpaceX aerospace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon