Cross connection: Starlink's India signal may take longer to connect

The time for Starlink to receive government approval to begin satellite services in India is expected to get longer on account of a China factor.

The Department of Telecommun­ications (DoT) has sought details of whether an upcoming mega constellation of satellites in China is linked to the firm, officials said.



Starlink is the satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, the American satellite communications company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The company had applied for the licence for global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services in November 2022, and opened pre-booking channels in India in 2021.



Since then, the DoT