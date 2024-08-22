Business Standard
Dabur to set up 1st plant in South India, to invest Rs 400 cr in TN: Rajaa

He said the company will invest Rs 400 crore in this facility which will create over 250 jobs

Dabur India will set up a Rs 400 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram.

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said home and personal care products maker Dabur India will set up a Rs 400 crore manufacturing plant in the state's Villupuram district, marking the FMCG company's maiden foray into the South.
State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said a pact was inked on Thursday for this purpose.
"Welcome to Tamil Nadu, @DaburIndia! In fact, welcome to South India! In the presence of Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal, @Guidance_TN today signed an MoU with Dabur for the establishment of a world-class manufacturing plant, their FIRST EVER in South India, at the SIPCOT Food Park in #Tindivanam, Villupuram district," Rajaa said in a post on 'X.'

He said the company will invest Rs 400 crore in this facility which will create over 250 jobs. "More importantly, it will open up new opportunities for farmers in the nearby #Delta region to sell #AgroProduce to be processed in this facility," he added.
Dabur's decision to choose Tamil Nadu is a testament to the state's thriving industrial ecosystem and availability of a work-ready labour force, Rajaa added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

