Danish toy firm Lego opens first store in India, eyes double-digit growth

Danish toymaker The Lego Group expects strong growth in India, driven by the country's vast population of young children, a top executive told Business Standard.

“We’ve seen Lego love grow not just among kids, but also parents and adults in recent years. India has the largest population of young children globally, and we want to build on that,” said Bhavana Mandon, country manager, Lego India, ahead of the launch of its first retail store in Gurugram.

Lego’s first branded store in India marks a deeper push into the South Asian market. Until now, the company has been selling through platforms