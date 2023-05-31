Deloitte flags Adani Port transactions citing 'insufficient disclosures'

By Advait Palepu



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.’s auditor said insufficient disclosures over certain transactions means it can only issue a qualified opinion on the company’s accounts, returning the spotlight to allegations made by short seller Hindenburg Research on Gautam Adani’s empire.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP raised concerns on Tuesday over the port unit’s transactions with three entities, which the company said were unrelated parties. But the auditor said it could not confirm that the parties were indeed unrelated, and that the firm has refused to get an independent external examination that would help prove so. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.’s auditor said insufficient disclosures over certain transactions means it can only issue a qualified opinion on the company’s accounts, returning the spotlight to allegations made by short seller Hindenburg Research on Gautam Adani’s empire.



It’s the first time that a top auditor has issued a qualified opinion on part of the empire’s books citing allegations from the US short seller report that has wiped more than $100 billion off the group’s market value. The move will renew concerns that information gaps persist in the port-to-power conglomerate’s financial dealings, and risks hampering its attempts to move past Hindenburg’s allegations of extensive corporate fraud. Noting that “the evaluation performed by the group does not constitute sufficient appropriate audit evidence for the purpose of the audit,” Deloitte said that it therefore cannot comment if the company was fully compliant with local laws.



Here are the three transactions flagged by Deloitte: The Adani Group has denied Hindenburg’s allegations. It is awaiting findings of a probe by India’s market regulator that needs to conclude by Aug. 14 deadline on any possible violations by the conglomerate. An expert panel appointed by India’s top court this month found no regulatory failure or signs of price manipulation in the Adani Group stocks in its interim report.

Also Read Adani Ports ends FY23 with 9% growth, largest port cargo volume ever Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion Israel's former envoy to India appointed chairman of Adani's Haifa port China's Huawei Technologies looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Adani Ports fourth-quarter profit takes hit from Myanmar port sale Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line