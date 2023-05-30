close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

The report further stated that with the launch of this facility, commuters on the Airport Line will now be able to use WhatsApp chatbot-generated QR code-based tickets from their smartphones

BS Web Team New Delhi
DMRC

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

India to host Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit virtually on July 4

Global IT firm Xebia inaugurates technology hub in Jaipur: Report

Import duty case: Japan urges India to rescind decision of appeal in WTO

Liquidity of banks to improve as Rs 2,000 notes being deposited: Report

Murals in new Indian Parliament building invite opposition in Nepal

Topics : DMRC Delhi Metro whatsapp BS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

DMRC
2 min read

Sebi posts guidelines for Investor Protection Fund, Investor Services Fund

Image
3 min read

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth

Image
1 min read

Recycling permanent magnets for rare earths

The new wave of process automation is intelligent
6 min read

Business groups & their market power

investment, investors, currency, economy, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity
7 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Arrest Brij or we'll be back,' protesting wrestlers give 5 day time

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Vijay Chowk and Raisina hills, new delhi, rains, monsoon
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon