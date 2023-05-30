Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels
Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book
Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys
Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details
Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations
India to host Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit virtually on July 4
Global IT firm Xebia inaugurates technology hub in Jaipur: Report
Import duty case: Japan urges India to rescind decision of appeal in WTO
Liquidity of banks to improve as Rs 2,000 notes being deposited: Report
Murals in new Indian Parliament building invite opposition in Nepal