Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

Also Read

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

India to host Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit virtually on July 4

Global IT firm Xebia inaugurates technology hub in Jaipur: Report

Import duty case: Japan urges India to rescind decision of appeal in WTO

Liquidity of banks to improve as Rs 2,000 notes being deposited: Report