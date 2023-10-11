close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Delta Corp posts marginal Q2 profit rise, brings in new finance chief

The company's tax expenses in the quarter fell 7.4%, making way for profits as total revenue stayed flat with a 0.2% rise to 2.71 billion rupees

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Delta's shares closed 0.5% up on Wednesday

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian casino operator Delta Corp reported a marginal 1.7% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a fall in tax expenses.
The Pune-based firm's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 694.4 million Indian rupees ($8.35 million) from 682.5 million rupees a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.
The company's tax expenses in the quarter fell 7.4%, making way for profits as total revenue stayed flat with a 0.2% rise to 2.71 billion rupees.
Revenue from its key casino gaming division was up 3.4%, while its revenue from its smaller online skill gaming division - which includes poker and rummy games - fell nearly 14%.
In April this year, Delta said it wanted to focus on attracting retail customers and position itself as "a family destination" as the revenue contribution from big-ticket gambling, which the company called a "high-rolling business", was "very miniscule".
Costs excluding tax expenses rose 1.8% on the back of a 3.3% rise in licence fees and registration charges.
Earlier this year, India's nascent $1.5 billion online gaming industry came under tight scrutiny as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council imposed a 28% tax on funds from customers on each bet but partially walked back the tax later. The new tax came into effect on Oct. 1.
Delta Corp on Wednesday appointed Anil Malani as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company, replacing Hardik Dhebar, who had stepped down in August.
Delta's shares closed 0.5% up on Wednesday.

Also Read

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

Delta Corp posts 19% higher profit on sustained casino gaming demand

Pummelled by hailstorm, New York-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing

Stocks to Watch today, July 12: TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara, Lupin

Bears grip Delta Corp on highest ever volume, Nazara must hold 200-DMA

JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal in race to buy Vedanta mines, steel assets

E-commerce aggregator ETrade aims to triple revenue to $ 750 mn by 2025

Orkla announces restructuring of India operations into three business units

Nikon expects 35% sales in FY24 during upcoming festive, wedding seasons

Byju's creditors onboard Kroll to 'safeguard' Great Learning assets

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delta Corp Casino Q2 results

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon