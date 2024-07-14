Demand for real estate to remain buoyant in India: Abhinandan Lodha

Demand for real estate, especially plotted land in India, will see a sharp rise as government investment in new roads, highways, and airports encourages developers and customers to invest in remote cities, Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), said.



As demand rises, the company, which is sitting on 700 acres of land for plotted development, is expected to end the ongoing financial year (FY25) with a growth of 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with revenues of Rs 2,400 crore and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1,300 crore.