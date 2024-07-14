Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Demand for real estate to remain buoyant in India: Abhinandan Lodha

Lodha firm targets Rs 2,400 cr revenue in FY 2025

Abhinandan Lodha
Premium

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of The House of Abhinandan Lodha

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Demand for real estate, especially plotted land in India, will see a sharp rise as government investment in new roads, highways, and airports encourages developers and customers to invest in remote cities, Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), said.

As demand rises, the company, which is sitting on 700 acres of land for plotted development, is expected to end the ongoing financial year (FY25) with a growth of 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with revenues of Rs 2,400 crore and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1,300 crore.

Also Read

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

BSE Realty index down 1.5% in a firm market; Godrej Properties weighs

Delhi University

Latest LIVE: DU says no plans for separate PhD entrance exams amid UGC-NET paper leak controversy

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Security agencies on high alert in J-K as 'hidden terrorism' trend emerges

PremiumAI

TB fight gets shot in arm from AI's diagnosis, Wadhwani AI, Quer.ai lead

Premiumpharma medicine drugs

Niche US products, domestic growth to aid earnings for pharma players in Q1

Topics : Lodha Group Housing demand home sales Macrotech Developers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon