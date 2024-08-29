Business Standard
DGCA suspends approval for flying training firm Alchemist Aviation

DGCA suspends approval for flying training firm Alchemist Aviation

The move comes less than two weeks after the organisation's trainee aircraft was involved in the fatal accident

Alchemist Aviation is into local flying at Jamshedpur Sonari airport in Jharkhand. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Aviation watchdog DGCA has suspended the approval for Alchemist Aviation following an audit done in the wake of a fatal trainee aircraft accident that found the flying training organisation being non-compliant with regulations.
The move comes less than two weeks after the organisation's trainee aircraft was involved in the fatal accident that killed the two people on board -- instructor and trainee pilot.
Following the accident on August 20, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a special safety audit of Alchemist Aviation on August 23 and 24.
"During the audit, several serious deficiencies and non-compliances of regulatory provisions were found," DGCA said in a release on Thursday.
Alchemist Aviation is into local flying at Jamshedpur Sonari airport in Jharkhand. The regulator said it has suspended the approval granted to Alchemist Aviation to operate as a Flying Training Organisation.
"The FTO will have to mandatorily undergo a de novo rectification process to ensure obligatory compliances," it added.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

