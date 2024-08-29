Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Biocon inks pact with Janssen to commercialise biosimilar products in Japan

Biocon inks pact with Janssen to commercialise biosimilar products in Japan

As per the terms of the settlement agreement, Biocon Biologics has resolved patent disputes with Janssen to secure market entry dates in Europe, the UK, Canada, and Japan, the company said

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics had earlier announced a settlement agreement in the US for Bmab 1200 launch no later than February 22, 2025, once approved by the USFDA | Photo: X@BioconBiologics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon Biologics on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Janssen for launching a biosimilar medication for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan.
The company, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has inked a settlement and licence agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, Janssen Sciences Ireland, and Johnson & Johnson. This agreement clears the way to commercialise its Bmab 1200, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As per the terms of the settlement agreement, Biocon Biologics has resolved patent disputes with Janssen to secure market entry dates in Europe, the UK, Canada, and Japan, the company said in a statement.
Regulatory filings in these markets are currently under review, it added.
Biocon Biologics had earlier announced a settlement agreement in the US for Bmab 1200 launch no later than February 22, 2025, once approved by the USFDA.
The US health regulator has accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bmab 1200 for review.

More From This Section

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Satish Vadugiri named interim chairmen for IOC, Rajneesh Narang for HPCL

Coal Production, Coal power, Coal-fired power plants

Chhattisgarh-based SECL speeds up process for employment to landowners

GST

IIHL concerned over GST liability for RCap resolution plan implementation

Tata Steel, Tata

Moody's maintains stable outlook for Tata Steel, expects improved earnings

Vedanta

Vedanta board to meet next week to consider third interim dividend

"This settlement agreement is the testament to our proven track record of science and innovation and is another key milestone in our journey to bring our biosimilar Bmab 1200 (bUstekinumab) to global markets," Biocon Biologics CEO & Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said.
Bmab 1200 will significantly strengthen the company's immunology franchise, enabling it to offer an affordable and effective treatment option for patients impacted by autoimmune diseases, he added.
Stelara (Ustekinumab) has been approved for the treatment of psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
Stelara had worldwide sales of $10.85 billion in 2023.
Shares of Biocon were trading 0.9 per cent up at Rs 360.10 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumKiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics

May look to bring Liraglutide via clinical trial waiver: Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon gets EMA's nod to make biosimilar cancer drug at Bengaluru

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon searches for partner to test generic Wegovy, Ozempic in China

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon signs licensing, supply deal for obesity drug in South Korea

share market

Stocks to Watch, May 22: Apollo Tyres, Biocon, Gulf Oil, Ircon Int'l

Topics : Biocon biosimilar biosimilar drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon