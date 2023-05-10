Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 (800 per cent) per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2022-23, according to the filing. The dividend will be paid on or after five days from the date of declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company said.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,843 crore in Q4FY23, up 15.28 per cent YoY as compared to Rs 5,068.4 crore in Q4FY22.Meanwhile, total expenses were down by 4 per cent at Rs 5,132.2 crore against Rs 5,348.4 crore in Q4FY22.