close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First files suit against engine maker, legal scene shifts to US court

After getting what it had prayed for before the NCLT, legal scene now shifts to a US court where Go Airlines (India) Ltd has filed a suit against the aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney

IANS Chennai
Go First

4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After getting what it had prayed for before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the legal scene now shifts to a US court where Go Airlines (India) Ltd has filed a suit against the aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

The Wadia group's low cost airline has taken Pratt & Whitney to the court in the US to make it honour the award given by an emergency arbitrator appointed in accordance with the 2016 Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Speaking to IANS, Go Airlines CEO Kaushik Khona said the US court's decision is expected to happen soon.

According to the airline, it was forced to apply to the NCLT after Pratt & Whitney, the exclusive engine supplier for its Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet, refused to comply with an award issued by an emergency arbitrator appointed in accordance with the 2016 Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

"That order directed Pratt & Whitney to take all the reasonable steps to release and dispatch without delay to Go First at least 10 serviceable spare leased engines by April 27, 2023 and a further 10 spare leased engines per month until December 2023, with the objective of Go First returning to full operations and achieving its financial rehabilitation and survival," the airline added.

Go Airlines said that even if Pratt & Whitney complied with the arbitration award, it would be able to resume full operations by August/September 2023.

Also Read

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

US govt working on new regulations for airline cancellations, delays

Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins announces manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu

OYO travel agent enrollment reports sharp uptick of 150% in FY23

Maharatnas, Navratnas now appointing younger independent directors: Survey

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion

Khona said even meeting the top brass of Pratt & Whitney when they visited India in January 2023 did not result in any positive response.

The top brass of Pratt & Whitney led by Shane Eddy, President, had been to Bengaluru in January 2023 to officially open the doors of the companya¿s India Engineering Centre (IEC).

"On January 19, 2023, Varun Berry (Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Wadia group's Britannia Industries Ltd) and I had gone to Bengaluru to meet Eddy and Mr.Hendrik Deurloo, President, (Commercial Engines) to again asking to provide much awaited and promised repaired engines and spare engines and induct failed engines into MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul)," Khona told IANS.

According to Go Airlines, the engine maker had promised through a signed Side letter in 2012 that if an engine failed within its initial 6,000 hours (or 4,200 take-off and landing cycles) of normal operation, it would repair and recondition that engine at no charge.

The airline said Pratt & Whitney engine problems have been an industry wide issue. The teething problems continue even after so many years clearly indicating an inherent design problem.

"These GTF engines were developed on an unproven, anew' technology platform prematurely tested and forced into the market to capture airline attention with performance stats that were never achieved," Go Airlines charged.

"Between 2016 and February 2023 GoFirst (brand of Go Airlines) carried out 510 GTF Engine removals: 289 Engine Changes as a result of at least 28 different defects, and 221 Engine Swaps. It also shows that the most prevalent technical issue, by some order of magnitude, has been combustor distress, with 140 GTF Engines removed for this issue alone."

The airlines said 15 per cent of total Pratt & Whitney GTF powered aircrafts are grounded because of faulty engines globally (178 aircrafts are grounded out of 1,219 aircraft as of March this year.

And the most affected region is India with 65 grounded aircraft out of a total 178.

"Out of a total 60 global customers, only four have grounded aircraft in excess of 25 per cent and two of them are Indian. Pratt & Whitney's recent proposal whereby they proposed to give 5 per cent of induction slots to Go First despite AOG's (aircraft on ground) at 54 per cent is hard to believe and is a deliberate attempt to kill Go First," Go Airlines said.

According to Khona, if Indian passengers are suffering high airfare now then it is due to Pratt & Whitney.

"They (Pratt & Whitney) take India for granted," said Khona.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

--IANS

vj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : airline industry airlines

First Published: May 10 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First files suit against engine maker, legal scene shifts to US court

Go First
4 min read

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins announces manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu

Cisco, in transition, may fire 14,000
2 min read

OYO travel agent enrollment reports sharp uptick of 150% in FY23

OYO room
1 min read

Maharatnas, Navratnas now appointing younger independent directors: Survey

Companies, Market Cap
3 min read

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

Flickr
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read

Walmart committed to India and here for the long term: CEO Doug McMillon

Walmart leaders
6 min read

HC upholds tribunal verdict favouring Reliance Industries in gas sale case

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon