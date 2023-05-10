close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

OYO travel agent enrollment reports sharp uptick of 150% in FY23

Hospitality technology platform OYO on Wednesday said it has witnessed over 150 per cent growth in travel agency enrollment in the financial year ended March 31

Press Trust of India New Delhi
OYO room

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 1:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hospitality technology platform OYO on Wednesday said it has witnessed over 150 per cent growth in travel agency enrollment in the financial year ended March 31.

The company attributed the growth to the travel resurgence in India over the last few years, that widened business opportunities for travel agencies.

A total of over 5,300 travel agencies across India worked with OYO in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, compared to approximately 2,100 travel agencies in fiscal year 2021-22.

The growth is equally distributed across all regions in India and supported by travel agencies of different sizes and scales, the company said.

OYO has a large network of over 17,000 hotels globally. A large portion of these hotels are in India spread across 400 cities in India.

"Collaborating with travel agencies is not just about expanding our reach, it's about cultivating a partnership that fosters mutual growth.

Also Read

Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda

IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Travel-tech firm OYO launches 'Super OYO' in more than 70 cities in India

IPO-bound OYO to lay off 600 in its tech team, hire 250 in sales roles

Maharatnas, Navratnas now appointing younger independent directors: Survey

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion

ED searches may tarnish Manappuram's business prospects: Fitch report

IT firms hired more women in 2022-23, 6.5% growth registered: Survey

"They play a crucial role in our business growth by distributing our hotel inventory more efficiently to a larger pool of guests, understanding market trends, customer preferences, helping us improve our offerings and services," said Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer-India Business, OYO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oyo online travel agents

First Published: May 10 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Maharatnas, Navratnas now appointing younger independent directors: Survey

Companies, Market Cap
3 min read

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

Flickr
2 min read

ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion

ONDC
2 min read

ED searches may tarnish Manappuram's business prospects: Fitch report

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

IT firms hired more women in 2022-23, 6.5% growth registered: Survey

IT job women hiring
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

raymond q4 result
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon