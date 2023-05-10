OYO travel agent enrollment reports sharp uptick of 150% in FY23

Hospitality technology platform OYO on Wednesday said it has witnessed over 150 per cent growth in travel agency enrollment in the financial year ended March 31.

The company attributed the growth to the travel resurgence in India over the last few years, that widened business opportunities for travel agencies.

A total of over 5,300 travel agencies across India worked with OYO in the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, compared to approximately 2,100 travel agencies in fiscal year 2021-22.

The growth is equally distributed across all regions in India and supported by travel agencies of different sizes and scales, the company said.

OYO has a large network of over 17,000 hotels globally. A large portion of these hotels are in India spread across 400 cities in India.

"Collaborating with travel agencies is not just about expanding our reach, it's about cultivating a partnership that fosters mutual growth.

Also Read Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's Travel-tech firm OYO launches 'Super OYO' in more than 70 cities in India IPO-bound OYO to lay off 600 in its tech team, hire 250 in sales roles Maharatnas, Navratnas now appointing younger independent directors: Survey Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion ED searches may tarnish Manappuram's business prospects: Fitch report IT firms hired more women in 2022-23, 6.5% growth registered: Survey

"They play a crucial role in our business growth by distributing our hotel inventory more efficiently to a larger pool of guests, understanding market trends, customer preferences, helping us improve our offerings and services," said Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer-India Business, OYO.