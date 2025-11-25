Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dream Sports' parent firm leases 169,000 sq ft office space in Worli

Dream Sports' parent firm leases 169,000 sq ft office space in Worli

The transaction has a lock-in period of 36 months. The company has also paid a common area maintenance (CAM) deposit of Rs 1.26 crore

Representative Picture
premium

Representative Picture

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sporta Technologies, the parent company of Dream Sports — a sports tech company — has leased 169,000 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Worli at a starting monthly rent of Rs 5.07 crore (Rs 300 per square foot) for five years.
 
Previously, the company operated from One BKC in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The move is amid the company’s cost optimisation efforts, according to Harsh Jain, chief executive officer and founder of Dream Sports.
 
The space is located across floors 4, 6, 7, and 8 in Ascent Worli, a commercial property developed by K Raheja Corp, according to
Topics : office space Mumbai Real Estate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon