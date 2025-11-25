Dream Sports' parent firm leases 169,000 sq ft office space in Worli

Sporta Technologies, the parent company of Dream Sports — a sports tech company — has leased 169,000 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Worli at a starting monthly rent of Rs 5.07 crore (Rs 300 per square foot) for five years.

Previously, the company operated from One BKC in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The move is amid the company’s cost optimisation efforts, according to Harsh Jain, chief executive officer and founder of Dream Sports.

The space is located across floors 4, 6, 7, and 8 in Ascent Worli, a commercial property developed by K Raheja Corp, according to