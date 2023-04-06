E-commerce companies on ONDC may pay the price for non-compliance

The government will develop a mechanism to ensure that e-commerce companies and entities that have adopted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) architecture are compliant with the rules. Non-compliance may result in a penalty.
“We will have our own evaluation system, and if we find any player is not sticking to it, then we will take action. Participants will have to be compliant with the rule of the land,” Sanjiv, joint secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), told reporters on Thursday.
“We are in the process of finalising things,” he said.
