EKA Mobility will supply 1,000 intercity electric buses to GreenCell

Electric vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Wednesday said it will supply 1,000 intercity electric buses to GreenCell Mobility.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which 1,000 intercity electric buses in 12-metre and 13.5-metre categories would be supplied by the company to GreenCell Mobility in the next few years, EKA Mobility said in a statement.

EKA Mobility will be responsible for supply, sales, and service of these buses, along with delivering quality certification reports.

"Our collaboration with GreenCell Mobility is strategically positioned to usher in a cleaner, more sustainable future through electric mass transportation," EKA Mobility Founder and Chairman Sudhir Mehta said.

GreenCell Mobility MD and CEO Devndra Chawla said,"This partnership not only strengthens our position in the market but also significantly aligns with our long-term vision for sustainable mobility.