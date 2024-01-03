Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EKA Mobility will supply 1,000 intercity electric buses to GreenCell

EKA Mobility will be responsible for supply, sales, and service of these buses, along with delivering quality certification reports

electric bus

GreenCell Mobility MD and CEO Devndra Chawla said,"This partnership not only strengthens our position in the market but also significantly aligns with our long-term vision for sustainable mobility

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Wednesday said it will supply 1,000 intercity electric buses to GreenCell Mobility.
The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which 1,000 intercity electric buses in 12-metre and 13.5-metre categories would be supplied by the company to GreenCell Mobility in the next few years, EKA Mobility said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
EKA Mobility will be responsible for supply, sales, and service of these buses, along with delivering quality certification reports.
"Our collaboration with GreenCell Mobility is strategically positioned to usher in a cleaner, more sustainable future through electric mass transportation," EKA Mobility Founder and Chairman Sudhir Mehta said.
GreenCell Mobility MD and CEO Devndra Chawla said,"This partnership not only strengthens our position in the market but also significantly aligns with our long-term vision for sustainable mobility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Ashok Leyland wins order to supply 552 buses to Tamil Nadu transport corpn

E-buses expected to account for 11-13% of new bus sales by FY25: Icra

Ban BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas, says Gopal Rai

796 buses remain off roads as strike by drivers continues in Mumbai

Air India appoints P Balaji as chief of regulatory and corporate affairs

Adani Ports to raise up to $601 million funds by selling debentures

Vietnam's EV maker VinFast plans to set up battery plant in Tamil Nadu

GST dept issues demands, penalties totaling over Rs 19 cr to Ceat Tyres

ONGC wins seven, Reliance-BP one oil, gas blocks in latest bid round

Topics : electric buses Electric bus Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon