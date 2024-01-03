Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Adani Ports to raise up to $601 million funds by selling debentures

Billionaire Gautam Adani was re-designated as executive director from managing director and his son Karan Adani was re-designated as managing director from CEO, the company added

Adani ports

Adani Ports's shares closed up 1.5%, gaining with the other group stocks on the day

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, India's largest private port operator, will raise up to 50 billion rupees ($600.6 million) by selling non-convertible debentures, it said on Wednesday.
Billionaire Gautam Adani was re-designated as executive director from managing director and his son Karan Adani was re-designated as managing director from CEO, the company added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Former Nissan Motors Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta was named CEO in Karan Adani's stead.
The company, part of the Adani conglomerate, did not specify for what it would use the proceeds.
Adani Ports, which operates 13 ports and terminals in India, last raised $600 million in December by issuing bonds and used the proceeds to refinance its debt.
The company's cash and cash equivalents were 72.90 billion rupees as of Sept. 30, 2023, while its net debt was roughly 387 billion rupees.
Adani Group companies have been raising funds for capital expenditure since early 2023, and have plans to spend seven trillion rupees over the next decade on infrastructure projects.
The group's fundraising efforts, however, were dealt a blow early last year after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the group, claims the group denied.
The report sparked a sell-off that lost the group around $150 billion and heightened regulatory scrutiny. It has since won the backing of bankers and investors and its stock has pared the losses to about $47 billion.
Earlier in the day, India's Supreme Court provided further respite to the group, saying it does not need to face more investigations beyond the market regulator's current scrutiny.
Adani Ports's shares closed up 1.5%, gaining with the other group stocks on the day.

Also Read

Adani Ports to raise $600 million through non-convertible debentures

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Adani Ports Q2 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,761 cr; revenue up 27%

Vedanta Ltd to raise up to Rs 3,400 crore via non-convertible debentures

Vietnam's EV maker VinFast plans to set up battery plant in Tamil Nadu

GST dept issues demands, penalties totaling over Rs 19 cr to Ceat Tyres

ONGC wins seven, Reliance-BP one oil, gas blocks in latest bid round

ArcelorMittal partners with IIT Madras to create Hyperloop facility in TN

Adani Group to fund Dharavi project via internal accruals, SPV stake sale

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Ports non-convertible debentures Bonds Fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon