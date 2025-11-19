Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Elon Musk's xAI in advanced talks to raise $15 bn at $230 bn valuation

Elon Musk's xAI in advanced talks to raise $15 bn at $230 bn valuation

The details of the fundraising were shared by Musk's wealth manager Jared Birchall, but it isn't clear whether the valuation number is before or after the new funding comes in

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

xAI has raised a total of $25 billion over 8 funding rounds, including three early-stage, three late-stage and two debt rounds. | Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) company xAI is close to raising $15 billion in new investment, which could value the company at $230 billion, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The latest fundraising would be a big jump from the $113 billion valuation xAI reported when it took over Musk’s social media platform X in March this year.
 
According to the report, the details of the fundraising were shared by Musk’s wealth manager, Jared Birchall, but it isn’t clear whether the valuation number is before or after the new funding comes in.
 
CNBC first reported the fundraising plan. After the report came out, Musk replied “false” to an X post referencing the article.
 

How has xAI raised funds earlier?

In June, xAI raised $10 billion, including $5 billion in equity and $5 billion in debt, mainly to build its large data centre called Colossus, located in Memphis, Tennessee. SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company, invested $2 billion in that round. 

Also Read

Musk, Trump, Elon Musk

Musk returns to White House as tensions with Trump ease after earlier rift

migration

Best of BS Opinion: A new migration survey offers hope for policymaking

Twitter, X, social media

Elon Musk's X goes down as thousands report US outages, other services hit

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI, Apple lose bid to toss Elon Musk xAI suit over competition

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Tesla shareholders didn't approve of investment in Elon Musk's xAI

 
Musk has said publicly that he supports the idea of Tesla investing in xAI as well. Tesla shareholders had mixed reactions to the idea. Currently, the decision is pending with the board.
 
According to the data from Traxcn, xAI has raised a total of $25 billion over 8 funding rounds, including three early-stage, three late-stage and two debt rounds.

How intense is the competition in the AI race?

Meanwhile, the AI investment race is accelerating across the industry. Microsoft and Nvidia on Tuesday announced a partnership that includes up to $15 billion invested in AI startup Anthropic. xAI competes directly with OpenAI's ChatGPT.
 
AI companies like xAI and Anthropic are spending extremely large amounts of money to build data centres and train advanced AI models. Because of the huge costs, many AI startups are constantly raising new funds. According to the report, experts expect trillions of dollars in AI spending in the coming years.

More From This Section

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

NBCC sells 609 housing units in Greater Noida via auction for ₹1,070 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Income Tax officials conduct probe at Waaree Energies' offices, facilities

Dell Technologies

Dell names Anurag Arora as senior director, GM for India consumer biz

Samsung, Tamil Nadu

Samsung launches DigiArivu for digital and STEM education in Tamil Nadu

fashion retailers

RPSG Ventures to acquire 40% of FSP Design for ₹455 crore in luxury push

Topics : Elon Musk Fundraising Tesla artifical intelligence BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaGemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon