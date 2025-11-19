Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC sells 609 housing units in Greater Noida via auction for ₹1,070 cr

NBCC sells 609 housing units in Greater Noida via auction for ₹1,070 cr

The company informed that it has sold 609 residential units in two projects 'Aspire leisure valley' and Aspire Centurian Park through an e-auction

NBCC will get marketing fee at 1 per cent of sale value. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 609 housing units in Greater Noida (West) for ₹1,070 crore through an e-auction.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has sold 609 residential units in two projects 'Aspire leisure valley' and Aspire Centurian Park through an e-auction at total sale value of ₹1,069.43 crore.

NBCC will get marketing fee at 1 per cent of sale value. NBCC did not mention the name of the buyer.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through the NBCC.

 

The state-owned firm was asked to complete 38,000 flats and hand them over to homebuyers. The investment to complete these flats was projected at around ₹8,300 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based AU Real Estate said that it has acquired the selling rights for Aspire Leisure Valley (Phase 2) and Aspire Centurian Park from NBCC.

"The combined transaction value stands at ₹1,069 crore, covering a total of 609 residential units," the realty firm said in a statement.

The company has bought 462 units in 'Aspire Leisure Valley' project for ₹696.20 crore and 147 units in 'Aspire Centurian Park' project for ₹373.23 crore.

AU Real Estate Director Ashish Agarwal said the company has launched 'Aspire Leisure Valley' project at an introductory price of ₹7,979 per sq ft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

