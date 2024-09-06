Business Standard
Entod Pharma denies false claims in media regarding PresVu Eye Drops

The company further mentioned that the opinions and claims printed in news stories do not represent Entod Pharmaceuticals

ENTOD pharma

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has dismissed allegations that it made unethical or false presentation of facts. Image: https://entodpharma.com/

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Entod Pharmaceuticals has dismissed allegations that it made unethical or false presentation of facts to the media or public about its product, PresVu eye drops.
Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement late Thursday evening, "We at Entod Pharmaceuticals hereby declare that we have not made any of the unethical or false presentation of facts to the media or public when it comes to PresVu eye drops. All facts disclosed to the media are strictly on the basis of the approved indication for treatment of presbyopia in adults and the Phase 3 clinical trial data generated by us. "
The company further mentioned that the opinions and claims printed in news stories do not represent Entod Pharmaceuticals. "Some of the opinions and claims printed in news stories do not represent that of Entod Pharmaceuticals or any of its spokespeople. The widespread media interest in such a therapy has been unprecedented and has led to sensationalization of the story."
A top official source from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) told ANI said that claims made by company are unethical and false presentation of facts.
"This is unethical and false presentation of facts," said the official source. An official explanation has been sought from the company, the source said.
The company during the launch of its product had claimed, "PresVu is the first eye drop in India specifically developed to reduce dependency on reading glasses for individuals affected by presbyopia, a common age-related vision condition that typically impacts those over 40. Presvu has also been applied for a patent for this invention in terms of its formulation and the process. The proprietary formula not only gets rid of reading glasses but also helps the patient lubricate their eyes as a side benefit."
"PresVu is the result of years of dedicated research and development. This DCGI approval is a major step forward in our mission to transform eye care in India. PresVu is more than just a product; it's a solution that stands to improve the lives of millions by offering them greater visual independence. We take pride in our commitment to innovation and in providing healthcare solutions that are both accessible and affordable." said Masurkar, CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

