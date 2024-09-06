ED surveys Ramprastha Group premises in money laundering case in Gurugram

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at multiple locations of real estate company Ramprastha Group in Gurugram on Wednesday as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged cheating with home buyers, official sources said. The ED case stems from a clutch of FIRs filed by the local police against the company by "disgruntled homebuyers for non-fulfilment of the promise of handing over the (housing) projects to them", the sources said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The projects include Ramprastha Rise, Ramprastha City and Ramprastha SKYZ located in Gurugram, Haryana. There was no response to phone calls made by PTI to the company.

ED sources said some promoters of the group like Balwant Chaudhary, Arvind Walia and Sandeep Yadav have been called for questioning but they are yet to join the investigation.

The company said on its website that it holds a large land bank in Gurugram with a combined development potential of over 80 million sq. ft.

"We have successfully sold 8000 dwelling units in the region and have a potential to reach near 100,000 dwelling units in the days to come," the company said.

The ED action in Haryana comes ahead of voting in assembly polls on October 5.