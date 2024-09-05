Allied Blenders, Ranveer Singh to start new venture in premium segment

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Liquor maker Allied Blenders and Distillers has partnered with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to start a new business venture to offer a portfolio of premium brands.
The board of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) has approved the formation of the new venture on Wednesday, said a statement from the company.
"The creation of this would mark a strategic move for ABDL, allowing the new venture to focus on the exciting world of luxury spirits, while retaining the existing core brands in ABDL itself," said a joint statement
With Indians drinking better and trending to luxury products, this business is set to make a significant impact.
 
"The entity will launch its own brands, partner with promising Indian start-ups, work with major international brands, and use the strong ABDL sales and manufacturing networks with clear go-to-market strategies," it said.
ABDL Managing Director Alok Gupta said: "This new venture, with the major impact personality like Ranveer Singh, represents our commitment to bring together simply the best. With him as our business partner and a creative mentor, we are confident that our luxury products will resonate with consumers".

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

