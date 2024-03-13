Entod Pharmaceuticals develops human insulin eye drops to treat corneal eye

Entod Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, is claiming to have developed the world's first human insulin eye drops designed to treat corneal eye conditions. The company plans to initiate the drug regulatory approval process in India soon. This will involve applying to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for conducting clinical trials and subsequently, seeking approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for commercialisation.

Traditionally, insulin has been administered through injections to manage blood sugar levels in diabetic patients. However, recent research suggests that insulin eye drops can be effective in repairing corneal tissue and treating ocular surface conditions.

Commenting on this, Entod Pharmaceuticals' Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nikkhil K Masurkar, stated, “There is compelling and growing global evidence suggesting that insulin eye drops could revolutionise ophthalmic therapeutics. Our eye drop formulation, EyeSulin, would be the first of its kind in the world to treat eye conditions once approved. Upon regulatory clearance, we aim to produce these eye drops as part of the Make in India initiative, making them accessible across India and globally at an affordable price. As far as our knowledge extends, no commercially viable insulin eye drops exist worldwide or are in development. Therefore, we are thrilled to lead the charge ahead of the United States and other Western nations in pioneering this potentially groundbreaking eye medicine, poised to benefit millions,” he added.

Speaking on the same, Bharati S Jadhav, Senior Scientific Manager at Entod Pharmaceuticals, said, "Developing human insulin eye drops was certainly challenging, but it's the expertise, dedication, and perseverance of our formulation research team that enabled us to successfully create this eye drop, meeting all global standards. We have formulated three different strengths of human insulin eye drops to facilitate a more precise and comprehensive clinical evaluation."

Last year, Entod Pharmaceuticals developed an eye drop called PresVu to address presbyopia. PresVu is poised for commercialisation pending approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).