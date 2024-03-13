Sensex (    %)
                             
Govt's new code bars unethical marketing of drugs by pharma firms

Medical representatives barred from using 'inducement' or 'subterfuge' to access healthcare professionals

Photo: Bloomberg

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

The government has notified a new legal code to curb the unethical marketing of drugs and banning medical representatives from using “inducement” to access healthcare professionals.

The Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024 also has norms for claims and comparisons and the nature of the relationship between healthcare professionals and medical representatives for companies. Pharmacy associations have been asked to constitute a five-member Ethics Committee for Pharma Manufacturing Practices (ECPMP) and set up a dedicated portal on their websites.
Violating the norms can result in penalties ranging from recovery of money to suspension or expulsion of the incriminated entity from the association. The ECPMP can probe any entity accused of breaching the norms.

According to the new guidelines, any drug must not be promoted before it gets marketing approval from the regulatory authority authorising sale or distribution. They say that information about drugs must be balanced, up-to-date, and must not mislead people either directly or by implication.


“The information provided should accurately reflect current knowledge or responsible opinion and must be capable of substantiation, which must be provided without delay, at the request of members of the medical and pharmacy professions, including members of other professions employed in the pharmaceutical industry,” said the UCPMP guidelines.

The UCPMP bans the supply of free samples to those who are not qualified to prescribe drugs and prohibits pharmaceutical companies from offering gifts and travel facilities to healthcare professionals or their family members.

“Medical representatives must not employ any inducement or subterfuge to gain an interview, and they must not pay, under any guise, for access to a healthcare professional,” it says.

The guidelines also state that no company, medical representative, or any person acting on their behalf should extend travel facilities or paid vacations, inside or outside the country, to healthcare professionals or their family members for attending conferences, seminars, workshops.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

