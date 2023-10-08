close
Essar's Black Box expands footprints in India to serve local customers

The ongoing digitisation initiative of the government and the strong demand for data centres are areas the firm would evaluate, given its expertise in working with hyper-scale customers, he said

Data centres

The company is expanding its workforce across various regions to drive growth and has outlined a clear plan to enhance its Bengaluru centre of excellence by adding 500 new jobs | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
IT solutions provider Black Box is expanding footprint in India as demand for digital infrastructure and data centre integration space grows, a company official said.
Black Box, one of Essar's flagship businesses in technology and retail vertical, recently set up a centre of excellence in Bengaluru to support its global clients. The centre is equipped with advanced research and development laboratories, command centres, a service desk, and delivery operations targeting its client needs.
"India holds significant importance as a market for us, serving both Indian conglomerates and global customers. We have a positive outlook on our growth potential in India and will continue to invest here," said Sanjeev Verma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Black Box Corporation.
The ongoing digitisation initiative of the government and the strong demand for data centres are areas the firm would evaluate, given its expertise in working with hyper-scale customers, he said.
The company is expanding its workforce across various regions to drive growth and has outlined a clear plan to enhance its Bengaluru centre of excellence by adding 500 new jobs.
Black Box has had a presence in India for over 37 years, formerly operating under the name AGC Networks. With a global footprint that extends to more than 35 countries, the company serves esteemed clients across various sectors in India, including banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and information technology (IT)/IT-enabled services.

"Many of these clients have experienced substantial growth and expanded their operations into multiple regions. They have chosen to partner with Black Box, driven by our strong relationships and the tangible results we consistently deliver," Verma said.
Black Box serves clients from a wide range of industry sectors in the United States, including banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, energy, and utilities.
"Our largest market, much like it is for many other technology companies, is the United States. In the US, we provide a range of services, including managed extended detection and response services, endpoint detection and response services, and vulnerability management-as-a-service.
"We're actively expanding and investing in the US, with a focus on increasing revenue and profitability. We anticipate achieving double-digit growth due to our robust backlog and pipeline," he said.
Strategically positioned to capitalise on the digital India initiatives set forth by the Indian government, Black Box is expanding its footprint in India to serve local and global clients, he said.
The company's commitment extends to actively collaborating with businesses, whether based in India or operating globally, to provide cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions.

Topics : Essar customers

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

