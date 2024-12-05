Business Standard
Expressing regret, IndiGo refunds ticket to passenger who fell on ramp

The passenger, in a series of posts on X, said on August 14, half way down the ramp, his right foot suddenly slipped on a moist patch and he fell down. Later, he was taken to hospital

Full refund of the ticket has also been given to the passenger. | Photo: Reuters

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

IndiGo on Thursday expressed deep regret to a passenger who complained that he was hurt after falling on the ramp while getting down from an aircraft at the Delhi airport in August.

Full refund of the ticket has also been given to the passenger.

The passenger, in a series of posts on X, said on August 14, half way down the ramp, his right foot suddenly slipped on a moist patch and he fell down. Later, he was taken to hospital.

Post the incident, the passenger, who came to Delhi from Chennai, said, "I have been unable to walk since mid Aug, with potential full recovery at least a year away."  IndiGo said the airline deeply regrets the inconvenience experienced by the passenger during his travel last August.

 

"Our ground staff offered immediate support and helped the customer with medical attention. Both the airport and the IndiGo teams checked right away the equipment and found the ramp dry and in perfect working condition, being used by numerous other passengers without any issue reported," the airline said in a statement.

Further, the airline said the passenger was given a full refund of the air ticket shortly after the incident, which was swiftly accepted.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

