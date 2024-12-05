Swiggy Instamart vs Blinkit: Tough battle ahead in quick commerce race

As competition in the booming quick commerce sector heats up, Swiggy Instamart faces significant challenges in narrowing the gap with Blinkit, which currently dominates the market.
Instamart's gross order value (GOV) grew by 42.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 75.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2 FY25, reaching Rs 3,382 crore. Its adjusted Ebitda margin improved to -10.6 per cent from -18.1 per cent Y-o-Y. In contrast, Blinkit reported a GOV of Rs 6,132 crore for the same period, reflecting 5 per cent Q-o-Q and 122 per cent Y-o-Y growth, despite operating at a larger scale. Blinkit has also been contribution-positive since Q2 FY24, while Instamart’s contribution margin stood at -1.9 per cent of GOV in Q2 FY25.
Instamart’s GOV growth has not translated into significant margin improvements, as higher marketing and employee expenses offset gains from reduced contribution margin losses. Analysts highlight that while Swiggy's dark store network is seeing improved order density, Blinkit has achieved better unit economics at a comparable scale.
“While incremental improvement in customer addition and unit economics is encouraging, Instamart continues to lag Blinkit in terms of both growth and incremental unit economics. At a similar scale, Blinkit had achieved -2.5 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin,” said Jay Gandhi, deputy vice president – consumer discretionary, HDFC Securities.
Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety expects Instamart to achieve contribution break-even by Q3 FY26 (October–December 2025) and adjusted Ebitda break-even by Q2 FY27 (July–September 2026). It is, therefore, likely that Blinkit will win the profitability race, despite Instamart’s improved execution.
“We raise our near-term GOV growth estimates for Swiggy based on Q2 results, while pushing down our near-term profitability estimates due to a sharp increase in indirect expenses,” analysts at JM Financial said in a note.
Expansion may hinder margins
Margin improvement aside, both businesses are rapidly scaling their operations to increase market share.
Instamart, which is now available in 54 cities, plans to double its store count by March next year while increasing the average size of its stores by 30–35 per cent. The company is replacing some of its older, small-format stores (2,500–2,800 sq ft) with larger ones (3,500–4,500 sq ft) that can house up to 20,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs).
Additionally, it is rolling out ‘megapods’ (8,000–10,000 sq ft) in top cities, which can house over 50,000 SKUs. These megapods will serve consumers in 10 to 30 minutes with an extended selection of items beyond the top 20,000 SKUs.
The expansion is expected to lead to a higher share of user spends and an increase in average order value (AOV). An AOV increase is vital for Instamart to maintain revenue momentum and improve margins.
As of Q2 FY25, its AOV stood at Rs 499, up 2.5 per cent sequentially, and management expects double-digit growth annually for the foreseeable future. However, this is much lower than market leader Blinkit, which reported an AOV of Rs 660 during the same period. Competitors like Zepto are also expecting to reach as much as Rs 550 by next month.
Analysts have also raised concerns about Swiggy’s strategy to roll out megapods, which, they say, could lead to an increase in delivery time.
“The introduction of megapods, with an extended capacity of over 50,000 SKUs, could potentially compromise the 10-minute delivery promise, a critical marker in competing against Blinkit and Zepto. Maintaining ultra-fast delivery times amidst such expansions will be a key challenge for Swiggy's Instamart,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note.
The increased capital expenditure on new stores and warehouses may also impact the company’s margins in the near term.
Blinkit has previously admitted to facing challenges in margin expansion, despite improvements in per-store profitability, due to increased investments in infrastructure for store and warehouse expansion. The company plans to increase its dark store count to 2,000 by the end of 2026.
As competitive intensity increases in the quick commerce space, Instamart is aiming to modulate its investments to stay competitive in the short term.
Regardless, analysts expect Swiggy’s quick commerce arm to grow faster than food delivery. Motilal Oswal pegs Instamart’s order growth at 23.6 per cent annually, AOV growth at 3.2 per cent, and GOV growth at 27.6 per cent, ahead of food delivery.
“We believe it is too early to decide the winners in the quick commerce race. We will monitor Swiggy’s AOV and take rates for quick commerce to gauge the success of its strategy,” analysts at Motilal Oswal noted.