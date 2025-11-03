Extended rains likely to hit rural consumption, says AWL Agri Business

Extended rains could have an impact on rural consumption as this has dented farmers financially in many parts of the country, according to AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar).

“Demand has been very subdued for six months of the year …very high rainfall in September, extended up to harvest time, has damaged crops or reduced output, or has hit farmers financially… we will have to study the rural market more closely. Consumption in rural areas may not be great,” Angshu Mallick, executive deputy chairman, told Business Standard.

While talking about crop damage, Mallick said that groundnut crop has gone bad.