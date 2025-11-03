Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Extended rains likely to hit rural consumption, says AWL Agri Business

Extended rains likely to hit rural consumption, says AWL Agri Business

While talking about crop damage, Mallick said that groundnut crop has gone bad. The same was witnessed with the paddy crop in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh

Angshu Mallick, executive deputy chairman, AWL Agri Business (left); and Shrikant Kanhere, managing director and chief executive officer at AWL Agri Business
Angshu Mallick, executive deputy chairman, AWL Agri Business (left); and Shrikant Kanhere, managing director and chief executive officer at AWL Agri Business

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Extended rains could have an impact on rural consumption as this has dented farmers financially in many parts of the country, according to AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar).
 
“Demand has been very subdued for six months of the year …very high rainfall in September, extended up to harvest time, has damaged crops or reduced output, or has hit farmers financially… we will have to study the rural market more closely. Consumption in rural areas may not be great,” Angshu Mallick, executive deputy chairman, told Business Standard.
 
While talking about crop damage, Mallick said that groundnut crop has gone bad.
