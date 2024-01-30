Sensex (    %)
                        
Fever FM announces it is shutting down due to 'evolving trends' in media

In a social media post, Fever FM said that the end for the Radio industry is 'closer than you expect'

Fever 104 FM

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fever FM, owned by HT Media, on Tuesday, announced that it is closing its station owing to changing trends in the media industry. In an announcement on the social media platform LinkedIn, it said that the end for the Radio industry is "closer than you expect".

In a video released with the announcement, Ramesh Menon, chief executive officer at Fever FM, said, "We made this difficult decision to shut down our station. This decision comes after careful consideration and is due to the evolving trends in the media industry."
He also thanked the radio jockeys, advertisers, employees, and listeners of the station.

In the announcement, the station said, "Radio has been a part of your journey, figuratively and literally. Everyday. But as they say, all journeys must come to an end and the end for Radio is closer than you expect."

"You, our partners and our listeners have been with us through our ups and downs and our thick and thin but we must make this decision for all," it added.

Last year, the Fever Network, which operated Fever 104 FM, announced a 25 per cent hike in the advertising fee across all its radio brands. "The ever-increasing demand for inventory has thus necessitated the need for price increase across our markets," Menon had then said.

The network was founded in 2006 in New Delhi and claims to have a listenership of over 31 million. It comprised four distinct radio stations – Fever 104 FM, Punjabi Fever, Radio Nasha and Radio One. Fever FM was present in over 15 cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

