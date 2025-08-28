Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flipkart, Amazon race to expand warehouses ahead of India's festive sales

Flipkart and Amazon are scaling warehouse and delivery networks ahead of festive sales projected to touch Rs 120,000 crore, while Myntra and Instamart gear up for rising demand

Walmart-owned Flipkart is expanding its supply chain network ahead of its Big Billion Days sale. Image: Flipkart FC

Peerzada Abrar Malur Taluk
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a cavernous warehouse stretching across 11 football fields in rural Karnataka, metallic robots whir alongside human workers, their mechanical symphony echoing through the hangar-sized space. The air carries the scent of luxury soaps as workers pack everything from whey protein to Samsung phones and iPhones, while surveillance cameras track millions of rupees worth of inventory moving through Flipkart's Malur fulfillment center.
 
“We’re anticipating strong demand across beauty products, mobiles, electronics and large appliances this festive season,” said Hemant Badri, Flipkart’s head of supply chain, surveying the bustling operation. “The headway is far better than the growth witnessed in previous
