FMCG distributors file petition with CCI against Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart

Fast-moving consumer goods distributors association, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), has filed a petition with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against leading quick-commerce (qcom) platforms --- Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart --- alleging unfair pricing and monopolising the market.

According to sources, and a document seen by Business Standard, the plea was submitted by Dhairyashil Patil, president of AICPDF.

“Quick commerce and hyperlocal delivery have become very popular over the last few years. The word quick commerce defines fast and efficient delivery services. It usually delivers products within a few minutes,” the petition said.

“Quick commerce