Ford Motor announces top management reshuffle as UAW strike drags on

Automakers are dealing with ongoing strikes by the United Auto Workers union that has led to total economic losses of $7.7 billion through Oct. 12

Ford Motor

Ford also named Andrew Frick as the new head of Ford Blue | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Ford reshuffles top management as UAW strike drags on

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday announced a management rejig, promoting combustion vehicle unit chief Kumar Galhotra to the position of chief operating officer, even as the ongoing autoworkers strike shows little signs of ending.
 
Galhotra, who previously headed Ford Blue unit that makes gas and hybrid vehicles, will now lead the automaker's global industrial system.
 
Ford also named Andrew Frick as the new head of Ford Blue.
 
Frick previously managed Ford Blue's sales and distribution functions, trucks, SUVs and enthusiast vehicles, and operations in Mexico and Canada.
 
Automakers are dealing with ongoing strikes by the United Auto Workers union that has led to total economic losses of $7.7 billion through Oct. 12, Anderson Economic Group of East Lansing, Michigan estimated in a report on Monday.
 
After the UAW ordered its workers to walk out from Ford's Kentucky Truck plant last week, Galhotra told the media the automaker was "at the limit" of what it can spend on higher wages and benefits, adding that going any further would hurt its ability to invest in its business.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

