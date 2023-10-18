close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

X tests $1 fee for new users in Philippines, New Zealand to target spam

Since Musk bought X a year ago, he has introduced a slew of changes such as renaming the platform and gutting its workforce including its content moderation team

Twitter, X

Photo: Bloomberg

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a $ 1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
The company said late Tuesday that it has started trying out the annual subscription method for new and unverified accounts. The program, dubbed Not a Bot, won't apply to existing users.
It's not clear why it only applies to New Zealand and the Philippines or why those countries were chosen.
This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount, the X support account tweeted. It is not a profit driver.
Since Musk bought X a year ago, he has introduced a slew of changes such as renaming the platform and gutting its workforce including its content moderation team.
Outside watchdog groups say the changes have allowed misinformation to thrive the platform, a problem that exploded after the Israel-Hamas war erupted.
Musk previously turned to premium subscriptions as a tactic to boost the financially struggling platform's revenue.
One of his first product moves was to shake up the site's blue check verification system by launching a service granting checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. A flood of impostor accounts forced the service's temporary suspension days after launch.
The platform said new users who don't subscribe will only be able to read posts, watch videos and follow other accounts.

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, streaming

NZ vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kane back, Kiwis continue winning run

NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Kiwis under pressure, 4 down

Gaza carnage spreads anger in Middle East, threatening to widen conflict

India-Vietnam strategic partnership a source of stability: EAM Jaishankar

Hopes of sealing India-UK trade deal this month may be fading: Report

Synagogue in Berlin attacked while antisemitic incidents rise in Germany

IDF releases critical evidence of Hamas hand in Gaza Hospital explosion

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Zealand Philippines Twitter

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Delhi-Meerut RRTSAirtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon