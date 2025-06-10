Foreign private sector firms' return ratios at 17-year high, shows data

Return ratios for foreign private sector companies were last this high during the boom years of 2006-07 (FY07).

The return on capital employed (RoCE) stood at 13.21 per cent for 2023-24 (FY24), according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Preliminary data for 2024-25 (FY25) shows RoCE at 21.62 per cent, though this is based on a limited sample of firms. The FY24 figure was already the highest since FY07. Return on net fixed assets rose to 32.3 per cent in FY24 and touched 102.41 per cent so far in FY25, again based on a limited sample. The