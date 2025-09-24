LanzaTech looks to convert waste into green fuels, eyes export market

As crop burning season approaches in Punjab and Haryana, with winds carrying noxious fumes to Delhi, US-based LanzaTech is stepping in with technologies to convert waste and gaseous effluents into advanced biofuels such as ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It has tie-ups with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s largest refiner, and GAIL India, the state-run natural gas distributor.

Advanced biofuel technologies can power India’s vision of becoming a leading producer and exporter of renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and SAF — premium-priced transport fuels derived from waste or industrial gases. These could enhance energy security if the