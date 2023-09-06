Capital Group offloads NBFC Shriram Finance's shares for Rs 884 crore

US-based financial services company Capital Group on Wednesday offloaded shares of NBFC Shriram Finance for Rs 884 crore through open market transactions.

Capital Group through its investment vehicles SmallCap World Fund Inc and New World Fund Inc sold the shares of Shriram Finance on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc offloaded 20,26,102 shares and New World Fund Inc disposed of 26,77,660 shares of Shriram Finance in two tranches.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,880.28, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 884.43 crore.

Details of the buyers could not ascertained.

Shares of Shriram Finance fell 1.64 per cent to close at Rs 1880.70 apiece on the BSE.

