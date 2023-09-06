Confirmation

Capital Group offloads NBFC Shriram Finance's shares for Rs 884 crore

Capital Group through its investment vehicles SmallCap World Fund Inc and New World Fund Inc sold the shares of Shriram Finance on the BSE

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
US-based financial services company Capital Group on Wednesday offloaded shares of NBFC Shriram Finance for Rs 884 crore through open market transactions.
Capital Group through its investment vehicles SmallCap World Fund Inc and New World Fund Inc sold the shares of Shriram Finance on the BSE.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc offloaded 20,26,102 shares and New World Fund Inc disposed of 26,77,660 shares of Shriram Finance in two tranches.
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,880.28, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 884.43 crore.
Details of the buyers could not ascertained.
Shares of Shriram Finance fell 1.64 per cent to close at Rs 1880.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market NBFC finance sector

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

