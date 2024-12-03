Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Gautam Singhania faces opposition over Raymond Lifestyle's chairman role

Gautam Singhania faces opposition over Raymond Lifestyle's chairman role

Two advisory firms have urged shareholders to reject Gautam Singhania's appointment as executive chairperson of Raymond Lifestyle, citing concerns over governance, transparency, and reputational risks

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Gautam Singhania.

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gautam Singhania’s proposed appointment as executive chairperson of Raymond Lifestyle has drawn sharp criticism from corporate governance watchdogs. Two corporate governance advisory firms, Empowerment Services (SES) and Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS) have urged shareholders to reject the move, citing concerns over governance, transparency, and reputational risks, according to a report by The Economic Times
 
Their recommendations come at a crucial time, when shareholders are currently voting on the proposal, which seeks to formalise Singhania’s role for five years starting September 1, 2024.
 

SES raises governance concerns under Gautam Singhania 

SES highlighted that Singhania’s appointment was announced before receiving formal approval from the company’s board. It also expressed reservations about his simultaneous full-time roles in Raymond and Raymond Lifestyle, the lack of an absolute cap on his variable pay and commission, and unclear restructuring plans. SES maintains that no individual should hold more than one full-time position unless the roles are in closely aligned businesses.
 
 
The e-voting process, which started on November 5, will continue until December 4. Shareholders are being asked to approve Singhania’s tenure, which is set to span from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2029. However, concerns raised by proxy advisory firms have cast a shadow over the proposal.
 
Raymond Lifestyle, which was separately listed following the demerger of Raymond’s lifestyle business on September 5, opened at Rs 2,850. Since then, its stock has dropped by 28.5 per cent, closing at Rs 2,026 on the BSE on Monday.
 
IiAS, in its analysis, criticised the lack of detail in the proposed remuneration structure, noting the absence of a maximum cap and performance-linked metrics for commission payouts. The advisory firm also flagged the absence of malus or clawback clauses, making the pay package appear “open-ended.”
 

IiAS flags ‘reputational risks’ linked to Singhania 

IiAS further underscored the reputational challenges linked to Singhania. It pointed out that he is undergoing divorce proceedings, during which his wife, Nawaz Modi, has accused him of domestic violence and misuse of company funds for personal gains. According to IiAS, the board has not updated shareholders on these allegations since its last statement in December 2023 and has not clarified whether an independent investigation has been conducted.

More From This Section

electric vehicle

FAME-II violations: SFIO conducts search operations at 3 companies

Adani

Stocks of 6 Adani Group settle lower; Adani Total declines nearly 5%

PremiumAxis Bank

Amid regulatory overhaul, Axis Bank awaits RBI nod on Axis Finance's future

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

Tavares' surprise departure leaves Stellantis with no clear leadership

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric fires up plans for 4,000 store locations by end-December

 

Raymond real estate demerger gets NOC 

In a separate development, Raymond Ltd announced progress on the demerger of its real estate division last week. The company recently received no-objection certificates from the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. Following necessary approvals, the new entity, Raymond Realty, will be listed on both exchanges.
 
This restructuring, approved by the board in July 2024, aims to consolidate the group’s real estate business under a single entity. The company hopes the move will unlock growth potential and attract fresh investments and strategic partnerships in the real estate segment.

Also Read

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Protesting farmers set up camp on Noida-Delhi Highway, awaiting govt talks

Flight, plane, Airplane

Why Indian airlines can't raise fares despite soaring passenger demand

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani-linked firms file settlement bids in Sebi's public shareholding probe

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air in 'poor' category with AQI of 274; SC retains Grap-IV measures

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Will farmers' protest continue to choke Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday?

Topics : BS Web Reports Raymond Gautam Singhania

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon