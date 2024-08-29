Business Standard
GE Power India announces appointment of Puneet Bhatla as new MD from Sep

GE Power India announces appointment of Puneet Bhatla as new MD from Sep

Puneet is no longer falling under the definition of "senior management" as per listing regulations.

GE Power India

The company said Bhatla has been appointed as its managing director. | Source: Upstox

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GE Power India on Thursday announced the appointment of Puneet Bhatla, Executive - Business Operations services as its Managing Director effective September 1.
"...Puneet Bhatla (Executive - Business Operations services), Ashutosh Gupta (Executive - Sourcing) and Raj Raman (Executive - Project portfolio) designated as 'Senior Management Personnel' have ceased to be the senior management of the company, with effect from September 1, 2024," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said Bhatla has been appointed as its managing director, subject to approval of members and therefore, Puneet is no longer falling under the definition of "senior management" as per listing regulations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GE Power GE Power India Management

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

