General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update

General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.

The company said in documents posted by US safety regulators on Wednesday that with the updated software, Cruise vehicles will now remain stationary in similar cases.

The Oct 2 crash forced Cruise to suspend driverless operations nationwide after California regulators found that its cars posed a danger to public safety. The California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the license for Cruise, which was transporting passengers without human drivers throughout San Francisco.

In the crash, a human driven vehicle hit a pedestrian, sending the person into the path of a Cruise autonomous vehicle. The Cruise initially stopped, but then pulled to the right to get out of traffic, pulling the person about 20 feet (six metres) forward.

Cruise says in documents that it already has updated software in test vehicles that are being supervised by human safety drivers. The driverless fleet will get the new software before resuming operations, the company says.

Cruise has also tested a robotaxi service in Los Angeles, as well as cities like Phoenix and Austin, Texas.

While the Department of Motor Vehicles didn't elaborate on specific reasons for its suspension of Cruise's license, the agency accused Cruise of misrepresenting safety information about the autonomous technology in its vehicles. The revocation followed a series of incidents that heightened concerns about the hazards and inconveniences caused by Cruise's robotaxis.

Also Read Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023 Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage? Mercedes-Benz India expects EVs to contribute 25% of its car sales in 3-yrs 8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan Indian insurers to lead bids for Reliance's mega bond issue: Experts Aim to digitise 65,000 cooperative societies by March 2024: Nabard Chairman DLF to buy residual stakes in entities owning land in Gurugram for Rs 40 cr Dabur India looking for acquisitions with Rs 7,000 cr cash reserve: CEO Lupin introduces generic version of Zemuron Injection in United States