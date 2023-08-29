Gensol Engineering bags EPC projects worth Rs 101.6 crore in Dubai

Homegrown Gensol Engineering Limited on Tuesday announced bagging orders for EPC projects worth Rs 101.6 crore in Dubai.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects have been secured from Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse and Dubai Police, the company said in a statement.

"Gensol Engineering announces its first international Solar EPC project in Dubai. Aggregating to a capacity of 14.08 MWp, these projects have a cumulative order value of Rs 101.6 crore, without taking taxes into account," it said.

The two turnkey contracts with the Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse and Dubai Police entail design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning along with the operation and maintenance of these projects.

The Dubai Government Workshop Warehouse project is slated for commissioning in November 2023, while the Dubai Police project is scheduled to go online in June 2024, the company said.

"With this, we also venture into international markets and mark a significant step towards fulfilling our vision of driving sustainable energy transitions globally. In addition, there are multiple orders to be announced in the coming months," Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director of Gensol Engineering Limited, said.

Also Read G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meet to begin in Goa on Wednesday G20 Energy Transitions Working Group's fourth meeting begins in Goa We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India 'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal' Vedanta seeks to identify its dollar bondholders as $2 billion debt looms NBCC bags Rs 66 cr order from Indian Medical Association to plan IMA House Cash reserves to support plan for expanding production capacity: Maruti Maruti Suzuki plans to double production capacity to 4 mn over 8 years Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire