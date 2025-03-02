Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Glenmark recalls 1.5 million bottles of ADHD medication in US: USFDA

Glenmark recalls 1.5 million bottles of ADHD medication in US: USFDA

The recall is due to presence of N-Nitroso Atomoxetine impurity above the FDA recommended limit

medicine

Representative Image: The company is recalling the affected lot due to "CGMP Deviations".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling close to 15 lakh bottles of a generic medication used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in the US market, according to the US health regulator.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a subsidiary of the Mumbai-based drug maker, is recalling around 14.76 lakh bottles of Atomoxetine Capsules in multiple strengths.

The company is recalling the affected lot due to "CGMP Deviations", the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said in its latest Enforcement Report.

The recall is due to "presence of N-Nitroso Atomoxetine impurity above the FDA recommended limit," it added.

New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA is recalling the made-in-India product in strengths ranging from 10 mg to 100 mg, USFDA stated.

 

Also Read

pharma

Zydus Lifesciences, Granules, Glenmark: Nifty Pharma up despite weak market

drugs

Glenmark, FDC recall products from US market on manufacturing issues: USFDA

Q3 result

Glenmark Pharma Q3 results: Net profit down at Rs 348 cr on weak US sales

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Nifty Pharma index slips 3%; Natco, Glenmark, Lupin, Laurus down up to 10%

BSE

Q3 results today: RVNL, Glenmark Pharma, MTNL to post earnings on Feb 14

The company initiated the Class II recall on January 29 this year.

As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person's ability to focus, control impulses, and regulate their activity levels.

It is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc on track to double metal production to 2 MTPA: Chairperson

solar panel

ACME Solar plans Rs 17,000 crore capex for hybrid renewables in FY26

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India arm NCL aims to achieve production target of 139 MT for FY25

Abhishek Khaitan, MD, Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan expects Rs 500 cr sales from luxury brands in FY26: MD

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani Group's US investment plans likely back on track thanks to Trump

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USFDA pharma sctors ADHD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard ManthanStocks To WatchStock Market Crash IND vs NZ playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyIND vs NZ Pitch reportNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon