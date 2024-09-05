Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Glenmark to pay $25 million as part of settlement with US authorities

Glenmark to pay $25 million as part of settlement with US authorities

The settlement amount and interest on the settlement amount constitute restitution

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Glenmark were trading 1.22 per cent up at Rs 1,708.25 apiece on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $25 million as part of a settlement with the US Department of Justice regarding a case related to the pricing of a generic drug.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mumbai-based drug maker, has agreed to pay the amount in six installments over five years, with interest on the settlement amount at a rate of 4.25 per cent per annum from May 28, 2024, the company said in a late night regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Civil Division of the US Department of Justice has concluded its False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute investigation in a settlement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, it said.
"The settlement amount and interest on the settlement amount constitute restitution," the drug maker said.
As noted, the settlement does not contain any admission of liability by the company, except to the extent already admitted by Glenmark in the August 2023 Deferred Prosecution Agreement, it added.
Last year, Glenmark had stated that it has entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice involving pricing practices by former employees relating to the generic drug pravastatin between 2013 and 2015.
Shares of Glenmark were trading 1.22 per cent up at Rs 1,708.25 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Drugs medicine

Aurobindo, others recall products in US market over production issue: USFDA

Eye Flu

Glenmark Pharma introduces generic eye treatment medication in US

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Glenmark Pharma stock hit all time high on Aug 19; details here

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma hits lifetime high on steady Q1 show; Ebitda soars 34% YoY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma Q1 results: Profit increases to Rs 462 cr on strong demand

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals United States Pharma Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon