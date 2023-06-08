close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Global investors in race for student housing company Good Host Spaces

Good Host Spaces is jointly owned by Goldman Sachs and Warburg Pincus

Raghavendra Kamath
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global investors, such as Canadian fund manager Brookfield Asset Management, UK-based Actis, and Singapore's Keppel Land, have bid for Good Host Spaces, a student housing company owned by American private equity giants Goldman Sachs and Warburg Pincus, said people in the know.
Goldman Sachs, which has a 75 per cent stake in Good Host Spaces, will exit the firm after the deal, sources said. Warburg Pincus owns the rest of it.
 
When contacted, Goldman Sachs declined to comment. An email sent to Warburg did not elicit any response.
Or

Also Read

Fiscal deficit in FY24 may be capped at 5.9%, says Goldman Sachs

Amazon, Goldman Sachs employees flood social media with layoff news

AI may automate up to 300 million jobs around the world: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

4x4 war goes off-road: Maruti's Jimny has foot on lifestyle SUV throttle

Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,961-crore loans on May 31

CCI clears General Atlantic's additional 4.04% stake buy in Acko Tech

Women employees attrition races past men at TCS as work-from-home ends

India could lead global conversations around AI regulation: Sam Altman

Topics : Investors global investors Goldman Sachs

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Motors looking to increase localisation of electric vehicles to 85%

Tata Motors
2 min read

Infosys grows footprint in the Nordics with new proximity centre in Norway

infosys
2 min read

Kerala Financial Corporation records four-fold jump in profit at Rs 50 cr

Indian rupee
1 min read

Most Popular

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run telco BSNL

bsnl
2 min read

Adani probe: Who really owns India's companies? It's time to find out

Adani Group, Adani
6 min read

Adani stocks gain up to 5% after stock exchanges widen circuit filters

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon