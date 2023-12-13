Sensex (0.05%)
Godrej Consumer starts price war in liquid detergents with new product

Godrej fab launched at Rs 99/ litre in South India

Godrej

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Godrej Consumer Products makes an entry in the south with another brand of liquid detergent, Godrej Fab, after entering the category four decades ago with Godrej Ezee, which is formulated for winter wear.

The Mumbai-headquartered consumer major has decided to launch another brand of liquid detergent despite having Godrej Genteel, as it has witnessed an explosion in the Rs 2,000 crore liquid detergent market in the last two years.
The product has also been priced lower, at Rs 99 per litre, which is at par with most popular powder detergents.

It's Godrej Genteel 500 ml is priced at Rs 85 for 500 ml while Surf Excel Matic top load 1 litre pack sells at Rs 199. 

This strategy is not new to Godrej Consumer Products of launching premium products at affordable price points. It did the same with liquid handwash, hair creme, and also with its household insecticides.

“We realise that we have this muscle of taking a category which is seen as aspirational, which is seen as more beneficial than what consumers are currently using, but we are using innovation and formulation to bring the price down and really expand the market itself. That's what we tried to do with Godrej Fab,” Ashwin Moorthy, chief marketing officer at Godrej Consumer Products, told Business Standard.

He added that whenever access is provided to the consumer, the company sees a sharp increase in penetration levels and consumer adoption of the category.

The company has so far launched the liquid detergent mainly in South India as the washing machine penetration is higher in this market compared to the rest of India.

The appliance is a driver for higher use of liquid detergents.

In South India, the washing machine penetration stands at 40 per cent compared to upwards of 30 per cent in the urban areas.

Also, the use of liquid detergents in the South is higher than the rest of the country, and the category size of liquid detergents in southern states stands at approximately Rs 700 crore.

Topics : Godrej Godrej Consumer Products FMCG companies Godrej Group Detergent south india

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon